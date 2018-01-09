- Advertisement -

The men of the Ondo State Police Command on Tuesday rescued a man who was kidnapped by some unknown gunmen in Supare Akoko in the Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victim, identified as Moyosore, who was in the town for a funeral ceremony on Saturday, was abducted by the hoodlums in a popular hotel in the town where he lodged.

The manager of the hotel, Ojo Okunola, was also abducted by the hoodlums along with Moyosore. Okunola was, however, released by the abductors on Sunday.

But immediately after regaining his freedom, he was arrested by the police for interrogation.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr. Femi Joseph, who disclosed this to our correspondent, explained that the men of the command had been on the trail of the kidnappers immediately the information got to them.

He said, “We have been on the matter since Saturday that we received the information. We got to the area where the hoodlums were and as we closed in on them, they ran away and we were able to rescue the victim.

“I also want to state that there was no ransom paid before the victim was freed and we are still on the hoodlums’ trail. We will get them.”

The police spokesman, however, noted that no one had been arrested so far on the matter.

On the second victim arrested by the command, Joseph said he (victim) would be released as soon as the investigation is concluded.