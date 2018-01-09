- Advertisement -

Residents of Ilorin and its environs are frustrated following perennial water scarcity which has resurfaced in the city.

The residents of Ilorin town are walking long distances to fetch water for drinking and other domestic use, NAN reports. Many residents are sourcing water from motorized borehole drilled by the privileged individuals in their areas.

Some residents at Emir’s road, Balogun Fulani, Taiwo Road, Okelele, Gambari and Baboko, among others, told NAN that the situation had become a recurring problem in the Kwara capital.

They asserted that the state government was doing little to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

“No sooner does dry season sets in than we begin to experience water scarcity in earnest.

“It has become a perennial experience that government will need to urgently address with short and long term measures”, Ronke Asekunlowo told NAN.

Dr. Oba La’aro, a staff of the University of Ilorin, decried situation where water supply in the capital was receding.

According to him, substantial number of residents would have to troop out in search of water every morning and evening.

Reacting to the crisis, Mr. Abdulrazaq Akorede, the state Commissioner for Water Resources, said the problem of water shortage in Ilorin would soon be resolved once the ongoing water reticulation project is completed.

He expressed optimism that with the level of work done so far, saying that the project would be completed in the next four to five months.

The Commissioner, however, lamented that some facilities of the water project were being destroyed by vandals, which he said was affecting the progress of the project.

He explained that both the state and the Federal Governments had carried out interventions on some water projects in the state.

According to him, there was an ongoing expansion of Malete waterworks and Agba Dam waterworks, which is almost completed.

The construction of the Malete waterworks, he said. was facilitated by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, would soon be complete and inaugurated.

He added that the state government would work on the Oyun waterworks.

The government, he said, appreciated the patience of the people of the state in the meantime.