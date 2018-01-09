- Advertisement -

The Police in Kano are on the trail of a runaway bride, who allegedly poisoned her husband, Umar Sani, to death on Thursday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, DSP Magaji Majiya, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

Majiya said the relations of the late husband reported the incident to Kofar Wambai Police station in Kano metropolis on Monday.

He said the report indicated that the deceased, who married the teenage wife two weeks ago, was allegedly poisoned on Jan. 4, and died the following day.

“After the Police received the report on the incident, they went to their matrimonial home at Yakasai quarters in Kano metropolis but found that the bride had ran away.

“Our men had already swung into action with a view to trailing and arresting her to face prosecution,” the police spokesman said.

According to him, the command will ensure that due process is followed in the investigation in order to ascertain the circumstances that led to the dastardly act.

On the killing of a kidnapped six-year-old boy at Dabai quarters in Gwale Local Government Area of the state, Majiya said the Department of State Services (DSS) had arrested the principal suspect who was also the husband of the elder sister of the boy.

“The DSS has promised to transfer the case to the state Criminals Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation,” he said.

He said as soon as investigation was completed, the suspect and all other accomplices would be charged to court.