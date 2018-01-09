- Advertisement -

Police in Ogun State, on Tuesday, paraded 55 suspected criminals arrested for crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, cultism to illegal possession of fire arms.

The suspects, nabbed at various locations in the state, were arrested between December 2017 and January 2018.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the headquarters of the Ogun State police command, Eleweran, Abeokuta, Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu said 39 arms, including AK 47 rifles, Pump Action guns and locally made pistols as well as 396 ammunition were recovered from them.

Also recovered from the robbers, according to the police boss, were eight vehicles snatched at different robbery operations.

Iliyasu, further pointed out that through technical intelligence, the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), in conjunction with other police formations, deliberately embarked on Operation CRIMINAL MOP UP to ensure crime free Yuletide celebration.

The Ogun State police boss, however, vowed that the command would continue to fight criminals to a standstill in the new year, noting “we are not going to rest on our oars and the battle will be taken to door steps of the criminals and men of the underworld, until Ogun State is rid of all sorts crimes”.