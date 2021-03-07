



Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested arrest of fifty suspected armed robbers and cultists at Imota, Igbokuta, Adamo and Emure in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The suspects were arrested during a sting operation carried out by the Commissioners of Police Strike Force between Friday 5th and Sunday 7th March 2021.

It was gathered that thirty-eight (38) of the suspects were males while twelve are females.

Some of the arrested suspects include Abiodun Abbey, aka Oju Ogunle, alleged to have killed more than twenty-two (22) people in the Ikorodu area, Oladunni Abiodun, Dosumu Oluwaseun, Segun Adelaja, Gbamila Iyabo, (wife of the Number 1 of Aye Confraternity in Igbokuta) who was arrested with one pump action loaded with 8 rounds of cartridges. Also Salisu Islamiyat, wife of the Number 1 of Aye Confraternity in Emure, arrested with a locally-made pistol with some live cartridges and 44 others.





Other items recovered from them include guns, live ammunition and cartridges, assorted charms, berets with Confraternity logos, paraphernalia of office of Confraternity and some dangerous weapons.

The Commissioner of Police also confirmed the arrest of the six (6) suspected cultists at Ibeju-Lekki area of the state by the police operatives attached to Elemoro Division in compliance with the directive of the Commissioners of Police on constant raids of the criminal’s hideouts in Eti Osa Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects arrested include Adeyemi Hassan, Adesoye Yusuf, Yusuf Sadiku, Isaila Adebanjo, an ex-convict and leader of Aye Confraternity, Mosuru Ojo, and Tajudeen Ramon.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has restated that the command will make Lagos State very hot for criminals, especially cultists, who terrorise the good people of the state.

The police boss re-echoed the command’s readiness to tackle and decimate criminals in the state.