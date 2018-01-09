- Advertisement -

Four brothers – Dickson Oluka, Salaya Oluka, Martins Oluka and Austin Enayi – have allegedly killed their grandmother, Grace Ovbiedo, for money ritual.

The incident happened on December 12, 2017 at No. 28 Asowata Street, Ohovbe quarters in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

The four siblings, it was gathered, are internet fraudsters and had consulted a native doctor on how they would become rich.

A source in the family said the native doctor instructed them to tie a live tortoise to their back and kill someone very close to them before they would become very rich.

The four brothers on getting home were said to have actually strapped a tortoise to one of their back and together they smashed their grand-mother’s head against a wall. They were reportedly caught while attempting to dispose the body.

Edo State police spokesman, Chidi Nwanbuzor, confirmed the incident, saying Dickson and Salaya have been arrested while the two other siblings fled. He said a manhunt has been launched for them.

The two brothers in custody have confessed to the crime while others arrested including the native doctor have been granted bail. The tortoise is still in police custody as exhibit.

Dickson, one of the suspects, said they carried out the act because they were not making if in life.He said they had earlier used broom to beat their grandmother to enable her confessed to her witchcraft before they killed her.

According to a recording of his confession at the police station, Dickson said: “That old woman does not make her grandchildren to succeed. Austin said my aunt wanted to do papers for him to travel abroad but it did not work. We said it was our grandmother that is causing her grandchildren not to succeed. We have used broom to beat her before.

“When we went there, she asked us whether we were there to kill her. Austin held her mouth to stop her from shouting and we kicked her. Blood came out of her nose and ear. Nobody followed us there. The thing was done by four of us. We even helped her to take the things she bought from the market inside the house. We didn’t allow her to shout.”