- Advertisement -

The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday issued a stern warning against unlawful assembly, lawlessness, incitement and acts capable of breaching the peace in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu, who issued the warning in a press statement in Kaduna, said any breach of peace would be dealt with decisively.

The statement was a reaction to Sunday’s procession in Kaduna by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) which the police said has been proscribed in the state.

“Therefore activities of the group to disrupt peaceful co-existence and free movement of citizens of the state shall not be tolerated,” he added.

Aliyu said that youth suspected to be members of IMN had conducted “unlawful protest” along Ibrahim Taiwo road and Kano road “causing tension, traffic gridlock and restricting movement’’ in Kaduna metropolis.

He stressed that such illegal processions would no longer be tolerated by the police.

The command spokesman recalled that the police had to swiftly disperse the crowd and in the process “one police officer was injured and a suspect was arrested.”

“The command, therefore, advise law-abiding citizens to go about their businesses without hindrance.

”Adequate security measures have been put in place to guarantee their safety,” he said.

Aliyu emphasised that the command remained resolute in fighting crime and criminality in the state and urged residents to report any suspicious movement to security operatives.