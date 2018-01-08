- Advertisement -

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in Katsina State, secured a total of 44 convictions at the Federal High Court, for various drug offences in the area between January and December 2017.

Briefing reporters, on Monday, on the activities of the agency, the Katsina Commander of the NDLEA, Hajiya Maryam Gambo Sani, noted that the convicts are currently in jail serving various terms while 82 other cases are at various levels of prosecution.

According to her, “from January to December, our officers and men arrested 732 drug offenders out of which 13 are female, 20 of these offenders are under the age of 18 years while 50 among them are students of various institutions in and around the state.

“During the period under review, a total of 432 kilogrammes of illicit substances were seized from the drug dealers and users.

“The drug demand reduction unit of the NDLEA counseled 610 persons out of which eight are female and 22 others went through the rehabilitation process which usually takes longer duration.

“The NDLEA will continue to do its best, to reduce the menace of drug abuse and we solicit the support and cooperation of the general public to help the agency with information which is the bedrock of any operational success.”