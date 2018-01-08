- Advertisement -

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Monday remanded a teenager, Emmanuel Ajayi, 18, in prison for alleged attempt to kill his neighbour.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Omotosho, in her ruling said the court lacked the jurisdiction to try the case.

Omotosho, thereafter, remanded the defendant in Agodi prison pending the outcome of the case file at the Oyo state Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, however, adjourned the case until Feb. 8, for mention.

The plea of the defendant was not taken by the court.

The defendant, of Oloke Olunde area, Ibadan was in court on one count charge of attempting to kill his neighbour.

Earlier the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Samad Aliu , had told the court that Ajayi was alleged to have armed himself with a kitchen knife and attempted to kill his neighbour, Abigael Ologundudu, 46 .

Aliu said Ajayi was alleged to have entered Ologundudu’s house through the fence, attempted to slice her throat when he attacked her.

He said that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 22, at Oloke Atagba, Boluwaji, Ibadan.

The offence contravened section 320 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol II, and Laws of Oyo state 2000.

Section 320 stipulates life imprisonment if found guilty of the offence.