The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) recorded 1,204 cases comprising 321 criminal and 883 civil matters in 2017.

The state Commandant of the corps, Mr Muhammad Durumin-Iya, made the disclosure at a news conference in Dutse on Monday.

Durumin-Iya said that the command recorded 777 cases made up of 144 criminal and 633 civil cases in 2016.

The commandant said that the cases recorded in 2017 included armed robbery, theft, fraud, gross indecency, conspiracy and gross misconduct.

According to the commandant, the other cases included, assault, arson, trespass, breach of trust, homosexuality, rape and defilement.

He said that the command also recorded cases of family, contract, communal, land, tenancy, farmers/herdsmen disputes as well as cases of diversion of petroleum products, larceny, trespass, vandalism and drug abuse.

He said that the command secured 180 convictions out of the 321 criminal cases in 2017, adding that 134 cases were transferred to the relevant agencies while seven were pending.

The commandant said that all the 883 civil cases were settled out of court by the command.

Durumin-Iya attributed the increase in the cases to urbanisation, increase in population, unemployment, rural and urban drift, and harsh economic situation.

He called for collaboration of security agencies in the state in tackling crime.

“The solutions to the problem should include synergy of all security agencies, training and re-training of officers and men, aggressive public awareness campaigns and cooperation from the general public,” he said.

According to him, lack of adequate operational vehicles and office accommodation in the 27 LGAs of the state had been militating against the command’s operations.

Durumin-Iya called on the federal, state and local governments to come to the aid of the command.

He, however, hailed the state government for support, and thanked the mass media for publicising activities of the command.

The commandant also hailed officers and men of the command for dedication, and called for continued support and cooperation of the people of the state.