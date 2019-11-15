<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ebonyi State Police Command on Wednesday arraigned a 55-year-old man, Nwajoku Okemefuna, for alleged involvement in stealing and malicious damage.

He was arraigned before an Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court on three counts of stealing, malicious damage and felony.

Southern City News learnt that Okemefuna and others now at large committed the offences on November 6, 2019, at Low-cost Housing Estate, Abakaliki, in the Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

It was further alleged that the accused and his accomplices had been in the habit of trailing customers from banks to secluded areas, where they broke into cars and stole money and other valuables.

Further investigations revealed that the accused and his accomplices operated from their base in Imo State, into Ebonyi and other states in the South-East zone.

It was gathered that on November 6, 2019, the accused and others now at large, trailed one Oliver Nweze to his house at Low-cost Housing Estate, Abakaliki before dispossessing him of N25,000.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Mbam Chinedu, told the court that the offences were punishable under sections 516A (a), 451 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

The charge read, “That you, Nwajoku Okemefuna, and others now at large, on November 6, 2019, at Low-cost Housing Estate, Abakaliki, in the jurisdiction of this court, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony, to wit; malicious damage/stealing and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516A (a) of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

“That you, Nwajoku Okemefuna, and others now at large, on the same date and place in the aforementioned magisterial district, did wilfully, unlawfully and maliciously damage the side glass of a Sienna bus with number plate, BKK 06 LG, property of the Izzi Local Government Area, valued at N23,000 only and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 451 of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol.1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

“That you, Nwajoku Okemefuna, and others now at large, on the same date and place in the aforementioned magisterial district, did unlawfully steal the sum of N25,000 only, belonging to one Nweze Oliver, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.”

The Chief Magistrate, Prince Ogbodi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

He said the surety must be a civil servant of any grade level working with the Ebonyi State Government.

The chief magistrate equally directed that the surety must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

The matter was adjourned till November 25 and 27, 2019, for hearing.