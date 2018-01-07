- Advertisement -

An early morning fire on Sunday, January 7 has destroyed buildings and shanties along Alameseigha way in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The area, which is in the heart of Yenogoa is known to be a red light district.

According to firefighters, they receive a phone call of the fire outbreak at the Skippers area of the DSP Alamieseigha at 7:20 a.m on Sunday.

This was after record of a fire accident at the Opolo axis of Yenagoa at 4:00 a.m, making it the second fire outbreak to have occurred in the city on Sunday, January 7.

The fire would have wrecked more havoc on more buildings but for the efforts of the firemen.

The mast of a telecom company and a fast-food building were however destroyed in the fire.

Although no life was lost, an eyewitness told Channels TV that the fire increased when one of the occupants threw an inflammable substance causing it to spread to other areas.

The victims who are mostly commercial sex workers all declined to speak on the fire incident.