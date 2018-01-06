- Advertisement -

Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Yarima Ibrahim, says, the police command under his watch will work with other security agencies to ensure an improved police service delivery that will lead to reduction in crime and incessant violent attacks in the state.

CP Abdullahi Yarima made the remarks during his inaugural press briefing at the police headquarters in Yola, Adamawa state.

CP Yarima said, on assuming office four days ago he inherited a case of criminal conspiracy and a culpable homicide involving a senior police officer who perpetrated unlawful and illegal killings of young persons at Gombi, in a farm belonging to ‘Sarkin Baka’ Gombi.

“The officer and others that were in connection with the case have been arrested and detained.

“Investigation is in progress and as soon investigation is completed they will be arraigned to the court of law for possible prosecution,” he assured the public.

The commissioner of Police also confirmed an attack on Mbang in Numan local government by some suspected cattle rustlers who he said shot randomly into the air, carted away livestock and burnt down houses in the community bordering Adamawa and Taraba.

It was also gathered that two villages of Mbang and Baga in Numan local Government Area have been attacked by suspected fulani gunmen, the attack is reported to have happened in the early hours of Friday.

The Chairman of Numan local government, Hon. Arnold Bulus has called on the people of the local government to remain calm as normalcy is being restored.

The number of Casualties as a result of the attack is yet to be determined.