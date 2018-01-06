- Advertisement -

At least two people have been killed in an attack on Iso Bendege community in Boki local government area of Cross River state.

One of the policemen deployed to restore peace in the community sustained gunshot injuries in the tragic incident which happened on Thursday.

Irene Ugbo, police public relations officer in the state, confirmed the incident, attributing it to a cult clash.

Many residents who abandoned their homes to avoid being caught in the crossfire are said to have refused to return following fear of renewed violence.

A witness said trouble began at a public function in the community.

A suspected cult leader was said to have slapped the member of a rival gang who retaliated before the situation went out of hands.

The two groups reportedly attacked each other with charms, dangerous weapons as gunshots rocked the air.

Some of those involved had fled by the time security personnel arrived.

Ugbo did not speak of any arrest but said investigations were ongoing. She also added that soldiers had been deployed in the community.

At least seven states have recorded various acts of violence in the first week of 2018.

Among these states are Benue, Rivers, Ebonyi, Kwara, Taraba and Kaduna.

Despite this Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, says the country is secure. Idris said this on Friday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the number one police officer said the president directed the force to beef up security.