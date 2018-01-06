- Advertisement -

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the death of a military personnel and civilians at Numan village after an attack by suspected Fulani militia.

The Police Commissioner Abdullahi Ibrahim told a news conference that the cattle rustlers invaded the communities and burnt some houses.

He also paraded an Assistant Superintendent of Police who allegedly killed seven farmers in Gombi local government area of the state.

The culprit was said to have tied up his victims before raining bullets on them.