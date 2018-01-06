- Advertisement -

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court, presided by Justice Isaac Ajim, on Friday, however, remanded seven Fulani herdsmen for open grazing and criminal conspiracy.

The herders were also accused of causing grievous hurt, culpable homicide and mischief by fire.

Meanwhile, Ortom on Friday said that he was not afraid of the series of threats to his life by those against the implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in the state.

Ortom stated this at the Government House in Makurdi, during a condolence visit to him by the Nigerian Bar Association, Makurdi branch.

The governor said that the law was enacted in good faith.

He said, “Since the introduction of the anti-open grazing law, there have been series of threat to my life, but I am committed to protect the people who gave me their mandate. So, I am not moved by those threats.

“Benue people must remain steadfast till impunity is defeated in Nigeria. No amount of sacrifice is too big in the struggle to end the genocide being perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen in parts of Benue State.

“It is time Benue’s sons and daughters put away political differences and unite to speak with one voice against invasion and occupation of their land, which has left many people dead and properties worth billions of naira destroyed.”

Earlier, the NBA Chairman, Makurdi branch, Mr. Emmanuel Agbakor, criticized the “total lack of concern exhibited by President Buhari regarding the killings in Benue State.”

Stating that over 40,000 persons had been displaced in the state as a result of Monday’s killings, the Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Emmanuel Shior, said the agency had opened four camps for the displaced persons in the affected areas.

“As we speak, over 40,000 persons have so far been displaced as a result of the attacks on our people in Guma and Logo local government areas,” Shior said in a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.

“The government has decided to open four camps, three in Guma Local Government Area and one in Logo Local Government Area. The camps in Guma are in Daudu, Gbajimba and Agasha, while the one in Logo is in Ugba.”

Similarly, more than 12,000 persons have been displaced in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State following the recent attacks by suspected herdsmen in some border communities between Benue and Nasarawa states.

The Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Mr. Silas Agara, who led some top government functionaries and heads of security agencies to assess the current situation on the ground on behalf of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, said on Friday that there were Internally Displaced Persons’ camps in Awe and one other in the Keana Local Government Area of the state.