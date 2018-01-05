- Advertisement -

Two people are feared killed in a cult war in Iso-Bendege Community in Boki local government area of Cross River State.

The warring cult groups also burnt down houses in the community.

Members of the community it was gathered had to flee their homes into hiding in the bush for fear of being killed.

A resident of the community said the area has been under siege since Thursday night when the incident occurred.

In a text message, the resident said: “Please don’t call me, I can’t talk about the fear of being found out. There is war in the community and we are all in the bush. They are burning down our houses and they are killing anybody in sight. I don’t know how many people they have killed but as at yesterday before we ran out of the village, two persons were already dead.”

Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident.

She said two persons have been killed from one of the cult groups and a policeman shot.

“The police is aware of the incident, I think it is a cult related issue but by the grace of God, we have been able to deploy our mobile policemen to the area. Even our conventional men are also there to make sure the area is calm.

“As hard as it was, when our men were deployed earlier, they were attacked and one Policeman was shot but nevertheless, as I am talking to you, the area is calm. Military personnel has also been deployed,” she said.