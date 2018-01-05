- Advertisement -

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Col. Mustapha Abdullah (retd), says one of its officers in Kano command has been killed by suspected drug traffickers.

Abdullah disclosed this on Friday in Kano when he addressed officers and men of the agency.

He sympathised with them and the family of the victim.

The chairman said two other officers attacked by the suspects were receiving treatment.

He described the attack as an attempt to discourage the agency in its efforts toward ensuring that the country is free from the activities of drug traffickers.

“The officer that was killed, Mr. Tanko Amfani, was in company of his colleagues while coming back from Rano Local Government Area on a mission to arrest some suspected drug traffickers.

“But unfortunately, they were attacked in the early hours of Thursday,” he said.

Abdullah said only someone who is on hard drugs can carry out such attack on the officers.

“It would not discourage us from discharging our responsibilities.

“Therefore, I am calling on our officers not to relent in their efforts,” he said.

According to Abdallah, the agency has, in recent times, lost three other officers at Okene, in Kogi State.

He commiserated with the families of the four officers who lost their lives in Kogi and Kano while serving the nation.

Abdallah assured the personnel that the Federal Government was doing everything possible to equip the officers more and to also ensure their welfare in order to boost their morale.

He said that more personnel would soon be recruited by the agency to strengthen its manpower.

In his remarks, the NDLEA Commander in Kano, Hamza Umar, said the rifles used by the attackers were not locally-made but AK-47 guns.

He appealed to the general public to continue to give the agency necessary support in order to succeed in the fight against drug trafficking.