At least seven people were reportedly killed by unknown gunmen on Thursday in separate attacks on communities in Wukari and Gassol local government areas of Taraba State.

It was gathered that a family of five was killed on their farm in Jandeikyula village and another was shot and killed in his house in Anyam Kwever in Wukari LGA.

In Gassol local government, it was gathered that one person was shot and killed in his house in Dan-Anacha town, while four others were seriously wounded when armed men attacked Nagulu village in Gassol LGA.

Chairman, Wukari LGA, Daniel Adi, who confirmed the killing of five persons in his domain, condemned the attack and called for calm.

“I have summoned a security meeting over the attack and we discussed strategies to prevent further attack,” he said.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal said he had yet to be briefed on the development by the divisional police officers in the affected local government areas.