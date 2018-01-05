- Advertisement -

Two brothers identified as Paul Jibunor and Nkoenye Jibunor, have been arrested by the Ogun State police command for alleged rape and robbery.

The suspects were said to have been arrested following a complaint from one of their victims, Ijeoma, who reported them at the Ojodu Abiodun Police Division.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Ijeoma was picked up in a taxi by three men on December 29, 2017, from African Shrine at Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos, and taken to Iwo Street, Ojodu Abiodun, Ogun State on an agreed fare.

“The victim said the men later forcefully dragged her down from the car and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her after which they dispossessed her of her belongings.

“She added that she sighted the three men at the Adebayo area of Ojodu and was able to recognise them.

“Upon her report, the DPO Ojodu Abiodun, Sp Bamidele Job, detailed detectives to the area where two of the suspects were arrested while the third one escaped”, he said.

According to him, their mode of operation was to use Uber taxi to pick their victims to isolated areas where such victims were raped in turn before dispossessing them of their belongings.

He stated that the suspects confessed to the crime as further investigation revealed that they had been involved in a series of rape cases around that area.

Some of the victim’s properties such as necklace, phone and wrist watch were recovered from them.’

Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, ordered the suspects to be transferred to the State Criminal investigation and intelligence Department for investigation and prosecution, and that the escaped member of the group be hunted down and brought to justice.