The Joint Task Force on Thursday gunned down a suspected armed Isaba militant, with others seriously injured.

The militants were said to have allegedly attacked their camp with sophisticated weapons with the intention to overrun same and attack Aladja Community.

It was learnt that the militants, who came in their numbers stormed Aladja Community from the Isaba end allegedly with sophisticated weapons and engaged the JTF in an intense exchange of gun fire for about thirty minutes at about 6pm.

In the process, one of them was shot dead, while the injured ones were carried away with severe bullet wounds by their lucky colleagues.

Attempts to reach the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, for comments were unsuccessful as calls put a cross to his mobile phone were not successful.