A 31-year-old driver, Hameed Muritala, who allegedly killed an Ibadan based radio broadcaster, Femi Oluwajobi, was on Thursday brought before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan.

The accused drove in a dangerous manner and caused the death of Oluwajobi in front of Fresh FM Radio Station, where he was working, few minutes to the New Year.

The accused is standing trial on a two-count charge of driving in a dangerous manner and causing death.

The prosecutor, Insp. Adewale Amos, told the court that Muritala on Dec.31, 2017 at about 11: 30p.m drove on Lagos-Ibadan Bye-pass and killed the late broadcaster in front of Fresh FM Radio Station.

Amos said: “Muritala allegedly drove a Honda Element Jeep marked FST 04 ES in a dangerous manner and caused the death of Femi Oluwajobi, an Ibadan based broadcaster.

“The driver drove the vehicle without due precaution and having regards to all the circumstances of other road users.”

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the Federal Highway Cap 135, Vol.III Laws of Federation 2000 and 2004.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges when read to him in court.

However, counsel to the accused, Mr Bolarinwa Lawal, urged the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Jejelola Ogunbona, granted the accused bail of N100 million with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunbona said that the sureties must be gainfully employed with proof.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 20 for hearing.