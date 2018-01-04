- Advertisement -

The Rivers Police Command says it has deployed more anti-cultism, anti-kidnapping and anti-terror police personnel to Omoku to fish out those who killed 16 worshippers on New Year Day.

Rivers Police Commissioner, Mr Zaki Ahmed, said this in Port Harcourt on Thursday at a media briefing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 16 persons returning from a crossover church service were gunned down in the early hours of Monday in Omoku while 12 others were injured.

“Police presence in Omoku has been heavily increased so as to go after the suspects and provide more security in Omoku.

“The command will bring the suspects to justice,” he said.

He said the suspects had come in through the creeks in a speed boat and attacked the worshippers, describing them as “cultists.’’

Ahmed, who said the Marine Police were now patrolling the creeks, appealed to residents to furnish the police with meaningful information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The commissioner said that the command was not discouraged by the latest killings but assured the public that the police were working hard to arrest the suspects.

“Very soon the police will share pleasant information with the public,” Ahmed said

He also advised multinational companies doing business in the community to go about their businesses without any fear of molestation.