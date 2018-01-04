- Advertisement -

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger Command, said it had arrested one suspect and seized 31 kilogrammes of Indian Hemp in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

The Commander of the agency in the state, Egwunwoke Silvia, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

Egwunwoke said the suspect was coming to Kontagora from Oyo State with the banned substance concealed in a bag with old shoes.

She said the mode of concealment was to beat security checks but it was intercepted at Kontagora by personnel of the agency.

“We have commenced intensive investigation to ascertain all those involved, ” she said.

The commander said that the interception of the concealment had in no small measure prevented the risk of having such quantity of the deadly substance in circulation.

She said the command had adopted measures to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the illegal business.

She called for more support from traditional rulers and religious leaders in exposing those involved in the illegal trade.