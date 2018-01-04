- Advertisement -

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday remanded a sexagenarian, Sahibu Ameed, in Agodi prison for allegedly raping a 13–year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olajumoke Akande, gave the order that Ameed, 65, be remanded in the prison pending the outcome of the case file at the state Directorate of Public Prosecution as her court does not have jurisdiction to try the case.

Akande, thereafter, adjourned the case until Jan. 19 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Femi Omilana, told the court that the offence was committed between August to December 2017 at Ago Tapa street, Mokola, Ibadan.

Omilana said the victim lived on the same street with Ameed.

He said the offence contravened section 218 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The court did not take the plea of the defendant.