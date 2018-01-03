- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State Command, has arrested a 13-year-old teenager for alleged involvement in cultism in the Shange area of the Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

The NSCDC commandant, Mr. Muhammad Gidado-Fari, on Tuesday while parading the alleged cultists and seven other suspected criminals in Lafia, said they were apprehended for allegedly engaging in cultism, stealing, defilement, breach of trust and assault.

“That is why I always appeal to the public to assist us. We need their understanding and cooperation because when you fight collectively, you succeed.

“We are not calling on civilians to go and fight but to be our informants.

“A total of 26 suspects were arrested for offences ranging from cultism, theft, defilement, breach of trust to assault across the state.

“Eleven suspected cultists belonging to a group known as ‘Assist’ were apprehended by the command while two others, including a 13-year-old boy suspected members of the cult called, ‘Touch and See’ were arrested in the Shange area of Lafia,” Gidado-Fari said.