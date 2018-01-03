- Advertisement -

A 28-year-old man, Sanusi Ibrahim, who allegedly stole a motorcycle valued at N150,000, was on Wednesday brought before a Mararaba Grade 1 Area Court, Aso Pada in Nasarawa State.

Ibrahim, a resident of Abacha Road Mararaba, is facing a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Agabi Auta, told the court that the complaint, Auwal Idris, attached to Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State Task Force, brought the defendant to ‘A’ Divisional Police Station on Dec. 28, 2017.

Auta said that on the same date at about 12.35p.m, the defendant stole a motorcycle belonging to the complainant valued at N150 when the complainant went into a plaza at Mararaba to get some provisions.

He said that the defendant was caught by the security in the plaza while trying to remove motorcycle.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Yusuf Yaqub, granted bail of N100, 000 to the defendant with one surety in like sum.

Yaqub ordered that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed.

He said that the surety should also produce evidence of tax payment to the Nasarawa State Government.

The judge said that the surety’s address should be verified by the police as part of the bail conditions.

Yaqub adjourned the case until Jan. 18 for further hearing.