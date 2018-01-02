- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Osun on Tuesday said that 10 persons died in 19 motor accidents across the state in December 2017.

The Sector Commander, Mr Anthony Oko, announced this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo.

Oko attributed the accidents largely to speeding, drunkenness and wrongful overtaking by the drivers involved in the accidents.

He said that the command was able to apprehend 362 road traffic offenders and issued 300 driving licences in December.

The sector commander said that 62 persons out of the 362 offenders were educated on safety matters, while the command embarked on 12 radio and eight television enlightenment programmes on road safety.

Oko cautioned motorists against disobeying road traffic regulations, adding that anyone caught in the act would be dealt with according to road traffic laws.