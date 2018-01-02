- Advertisement -

Troops of 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have shot dead an armed robbery suspect who was robbing passengers at Otoro Village in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that before the bandit was shot early on Monday, the troops had received a distress call that policemen on roadblock duty along Nkek-Ukanafun-Abak area were under attack by the hoodlums.

The Assistant Director, Public Relations, 2 Brigade, NA, Major Umar Shuaib, told our correspondent in Uyo on Tuesday that the troops having got information about the attack on the policemen, moved swiftly to prevent further onslaught on the police.

He explained that the troops encountered the bandits on their way back to the base where an exchange of gunfire occurred between the troops and the hoodlums.

He added that one of the suspected bandits fell to the military superior gunfire while the others are at large.

He said: “The gallant troops of 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army had on Monday 1 January, 2018 successfully shot one bandit robbing passengers at Otoro Village in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“The troops had earlier received a distress call that police personnel on Roadblock duty along Nkek-Ukanafun-Abak were under attack by the hoodlums. The troops swiftly moved and repelled the attack.

“It was on their way back to the base that they encountered the bandits and successfully shot one of them after exchange of fire.”

He stated that the troops were still on trail of the fleeing bandits as they were combing the surrounding neighborhood in search of them.

According to him, the army has recovered a locally-fabricated pistol and one expended cartridge along with all the belongings of the robbery victims.

He noted that the army returned all the recovered property to their owners.

Shuaib said that all the passengers had continued with their journey.