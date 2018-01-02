- Advertisement -

The Oyo State Police Command said a manhunt has begun for the alleged drunk driver who killed Olufemi Oluwajobi, a presenter with Fresh FM radio station in Ibadan, on New Year’s eve.

On Tuesday, the remains of the deceased were interred at Sango cemetery, Ibadan.

Oluwajobi’s family members, journalists and the owner of the radio station, Yinka Ayefele, were among the people who witnessed the interment.

A source on Tuesday said that a man named Ahmed has been arrested in connection with the accident.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, however said that no arrest has been made and that policemen have begun a search for the driver who escaped after knocking down Oluwajobi.

“We have impounded the car driven by the driver and it is parked in one of our police stations.

“The driver escaped from the scene of the accident, but we are searching for him,” he said.

Asked if it was true that an arrest has been made by the police, the PPRO said it was too early to give information on what the police have achieved so far.

“We do not want to confirm anything for now. We are working frantically to apprehend the driver of the vehicle,” he added.

Thirty-two-year-old Oluwajobi, popularly known as Radio Music Dynamite, was knocked down in front of the office on his way to a function.