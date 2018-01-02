- Advertisement -

The Police on Tuesday arraigned a 52-year-old tanker driver, Oladiti Lukman, in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan for allegedly obtaining N400, 000 under false pretence.

Lukman, a resident of Ilekun Ayo Seeni village, Apata, Ibadan, was arraigned on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that Lukman collected the N400,000 from one Daramola Olubode of 23, Amunigun area, Ogunpa, Ibadan, on the pretext of selling a plot of land to him.

Ogunremi said the offence contravened sections 390 (9) and 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulateef Adebisi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adebisi adjourned the case till Feb. 13 for hearing.