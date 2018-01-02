- Advertisement -

No fewer than 26 suspected criminals have been arrested in five days by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa State.

The suspects were arrested between December 28, 2017 and January 1, 2017.

The Commandant of the Corps, Mr. Muhammad Mahmoud-Fari, presented the suspects to newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia.

He said that they were apprehended for allegedly engaging in cultism, theft, defilement, breach of trust and assault.

Mahmoud-Fari said that seven were arrested for theft, four for assault, 13 arrested for cultism, one arrested for defilement and another suspect was arrested for breach of trust.

11 suspected cultists belonging to a group known as Assist Group were arrested, two suspected cultists belonging to another group known as Touch and See were also arrested.

The suspected cultists were arrested at the Polytechnic in Lafia and seven other suspects were arrested for alleged theft.

“Then we have one suspected case of defilement, one case of breach of trust, four suspects arrested for assault.

“So we have arrested a total 26 suspected criminals. After all investigations, the suspects would be charged to court and prosecuted accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others,” He said.

Mahmoud-Fari said the arrest of the suspects was in collaboration with officers of Nasarawa Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) and some members of the public who shared information with the corps.

“That is why I always appeal to the public to assist us. We need their understanding and cooperation because when you fight collectively, you succeed.

“We are not calling on civilians to go and fight, but to be our informants.”