Fifty-four hours after receiving a sack letter from the Kogi State Government, a director in the Kogi State civil service, Mr Alphonsis Ameh, is dead.

Ameh was, until his death, a Director Administration and Finance (DAF) in the Kogi State Pension Board.

It was gathered that the late director was earlier suspended.

The deceased, who hailed from Ade community in Olamaboro Local Government Area, resided at t Zone 8 area, opposite Science School, Lokoja, the state capital.

His niece, on condition of anonymity, said that Ameh was among the directors and permanent secretaries suspended in February 2016 by the Yahaya Bello led government.

The source said that Ameh, who was a Grade Level 16 Officer in the Kogi State Pension Board, had not been paid salary since his suspension about two years ago.

According to the source, the 61-year-old civil servant, who officially received his sack letter on Friday Dec. 29, 2017, died in the early hours on Monday.

He had been on admission for high blood pressure at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.