A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Tuesday, sentenced a vagrant, Abubakar Usman, 26, to one year imprisonment for stealing a cell phone worth N42, 000.

Usman, of no fixed address, was arraigned on one-count charge of theft.

The Judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced the convict accordingly when he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He warned the convict to be of good behaviour and to desist from committing crimes after serving his punishment.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Mrs Florence Auhioboh, had informed the court that one Ofagbonmu Gideon of plot 214, Katampe Street, Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on Dec. 26, 2017.

Auhioboh said that on the said date at about 6.00 p.m, the complainant went to Jabi Lake Recreation Park for an event where the convict removed his Infinix phone valued N42 000 from the complainant’s pocket.

Auhioboh said that during police investigation, the convict admitted committing the offence, while the said phone was recovered from him.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.