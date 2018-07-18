No fewer than 508 beggars were arrested by the Kano State Hisbah Board between January and June for allegedly violating the law banning street begging.

Malam Dahiru Nuhu of the board’s Anti-Begging Unit told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano that 238 of those arrested were children while 270 were adults.

He said that the suspects were arrested at Dan Agundibo road, Hotoro Junction, Lodge road, Kwari, Katsina road and Wapa areas, all in Kano metropolis.

Nuhu said that preliminary investigation revealed that 130 of them were indigenes of Kano while 363 were from Borno, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina and Niger States.

The official also confirmed that 15 of them were Chadians.

He disclosed that the board freed first offenders and those suffering from mental disorder.

Nuhu said that those from neighbouring states were taken to their respective local government areas.

He, however, urged people to shun begging and learn to engage in productive ventures to improve their lives.

Violation of the law banning street begging in the state attracts a minimum of three months jail term.