At least 15 persons have been killed in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State by a group of gunmen.

The assailants, who raided the town in the early hours of the New Year, are suspected to be working for a former militant leader, Don Nwanee.

The State Police Command said it was aware of the development but details were still sketchy.