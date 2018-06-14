Fifty local gangsters, also known as ‘Yan Sarasuka’ or ‘Yan Shara’, have been arrested in Kaduna.

The suspects would be arraigned before a magistrate’s court after security agencies conclude investigations.

They suspects were apprehended in different locations in Kaduna metropolis as security agencies investigate last weekend’s outrage by hoodlums in parts in the town.

A statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said the governor directed security agencies to deal decisively with the menace of urban hoodlums.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has received briefings from security agencies on the outrage perpetrated by urban gangsters, notoriously known as Yan Shara or Sarasuka. The Governor has also visited Abakpa community where he interacted with some members of the community and condemned the the criminal actions of the gangsters.

“Security agencies have informed the Governor of the arrest updates on the arrest of over 50 suspects. The governor requested that the police and the Ministry of Justice to ensure prompt investigations and diligent prosecution of whoever is indicted.

He urged the police to ensure that fleeing suspects do not escape justice, declaring that all government agencies must work to collectively end the menace.”

Also, the governor’s spokesman clarified the position of the Kaduna State Government on the proliferation of vigilante groups in the state.

“The Kaduna State Government has made it clear that only the Kaduna State Vigilance Service is empowered by the law to regulate vigilante activity in the state.

Any community that wishes to make a contribution to security and intelligence gathering in their area should forward the persons they are presenting to the Kaduna State Vigilance Service and the security agencies for thorough screening.

This is to ensure they such persons have no criminal records or tendencies that could compromise the security and well being of the citizenry.

“By this clarification, communities should liaise with the Kaduna State Vigilance Service to make arrangements for their communities.