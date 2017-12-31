- Advertisement -

Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, weekend, said the police have arrested a 57-year-old suspected kidnapper, armed robber and mercenary in Delta State, Anthony Obolor, aka Dracular, more deadly than notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, aka Evans and over 30 other kidnap, robbery and murder suspects.

Among the suspects was a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who lured a woman to his house at Asaba and raped her and two others, who killed and buried a woman, Mrs. Rose Echedu her in a shallow grave at Asaba.

Also in police net are two homosexuals that lured their victim, also a homosexual, to Ibusa through Facebook, abducted him in the process and had anal intercourse with him, while demanding ransom from his family.