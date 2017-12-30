- Advertisement -

A 40-year-old cleric, Samuel Hamza, has committed suicide at Ungwar Romi area in the Kaduna, the Kaduna State capital.

The pastor was said top have hung himself.

Hamza, until his death was a pastor of a Pentecostal church in the area.

He sent himself to an early grave by handing himself with a rope on the fan inside his house.

His lifeless body was on Friday night found dangling on a rope inside his room by his neighbours.

Although the cause of the suicide act is not yet known, some of the neighbours said that the deceased has been passing through some kind of depression since he lost his wife in 2015.

They however expressed surprise that he could take his life because of emotional challenges.

She had a male child for him.