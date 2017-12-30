- Advertisement -

No fewer than three persons have been feared killed in Okpanam Community near Asaba in the wake of fresh attacks orchestrated by Fulani Herdsmen.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday night at farmlands of the victims, has triggered fear in the community.

It was gathered that the victims were attacked by the herdsmen who were said to have in a revenge mission, attacked them after a prolonged shouting match accompanied with weapons attack.

However, the Police in Okpanam Division who pleaded anonymity, dispelled as untrue the killing of the three persons, confirming that there was complaints of an attack by some Igbo residents in the community by the herdsmen, adding that no life was lost.

Expectedly, following the complaints of alleged incessant threats to their lives and livestock by some residents in the community, particularly the Fulani herdsmen in Abodel Camp, Umuomake farmland, Okpanam, alleging that some Igbo men shot and killed two of their cows, including the killing of Mallam Bava by unknown persons in the early days of December 2017, the traditional ruler in the community, His Royal Majesty, Michael Mbanefor Ogbolu, has petitioned the Police Division in the community to as a matter of urgency, investigate the allegations and the alleged killings in the area.

The petition dated December 14, 2017 titled, “Alleged Belligerent disposition on the part of Messer Albert and Adada against Fulani Herdsmen in Umuomake Farmland Okpanam” urged the police to as a matter of necessity, swing into action to unravel the issue.