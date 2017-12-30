- Advertisement -

A middle-aged man, Murtala Abdullahi, has been remanded in prison custody for stabbing his 50-year-old uncle to death in Katsina State.

Abdullahi allegedly killed his uncle, Ahmed Umar, while he was fast asleep by stabbing him severally on his body.

Mrs. Falila Dikko of the Katsina Senior Magistrate Court ordered his remand till February 26, next year, when the trial would continue.

The court heard that Abdullahi, of Gidan Goma, Bazanga village in Danja Council allegedly stabbed his uncle severally in different parts of the body, leading to his death on December 8, this year.

Both Abdullahi and Umar were reported to be sleeping in the same room when the accused suddenly woke up in the middle of the night and allegedly used a knife to stab him several times.

The Police said Umar died before any help could be rendered to him, while one Aminu Umaru, who resides in the same house with Abdullahi and the deceased, reported the incident at the Danja Police Station.

Abdullahi was consequently arraigned before the court for culpable homicide, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code Law.