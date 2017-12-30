- Advertisement -

Two employees of a Chinese company in Ibadan have been arrested for stealing six trucks from the company and selling them in Kaduna for N20m.

While parading the suspects at the Oyo State Police Command in Eleyele area of Ibadan on Friday, the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, said that the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Wang Shou Bo, alerted the police to the theft of the trucks and a Toyota Camry.

He said, “Following a petition by the company’s CEO, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the command was mandated to carry out discreet investigation into the robbery. The company’s employees, Saheed Olaronbi, 27, and Abdulkareem Yusuf, 35, were arrested in Edo State while Ibrahim Babankulu was arrested in Abuja. Saheed and Yusuf sold the trucks to him for N20m.”

According to Babankulu, he was approached by the other suspects to buy the trucks at N4m each, adding that five of them were bought by him.

Olaronbi said that he worked at the company as a mechanic and later conspired with Yusuf to steal the six trucks and the car when their bosses were not around.

“We sold five of the trucks to Babankulu in Kaduna for N20m. The sixth truck developed a fault on the road. I was given N10m from the sale and it is still in my bank account. My friend bought a car from his own share of the deal,” he said.