The Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the killing of four people at Kamale village in Michika Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Othman Abubakar, told the newsmen that the member representing Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency, Rep. Adamu Kamale, narrowly escaped the attack.

Abubakar, who did not give details of the incident, however said that the attack was carried out by unknown gunmen who came with a list, going from house to house calling the names of their victims.

Abubakar said no arrest was made and that investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a new Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Yerima, has assumed duty in Yola.

Yerima, who assumed duty on Friday, was until his appointment the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Armament Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Yerima took over from CP Moses Jitoboh.