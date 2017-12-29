- Advertisement -

A Security guard attached to a Model College in Ojo, Lagos, and two others were on Friday arraigned in an Ojo Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing five mattresses.

The defendants — Godstime Ajayi, 37, Salisu Yahayah, 25, and Garba Samaila, 40 — are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing before Magistrate A. A. Adesanya.

The first defendant pleaded not guilty, while the second and third could not state their pleas because of language barrier

Adesanya admitted the first defendant to N150, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He said that one of the sureties must be a relative, the other a clergyman.

The magistrate, however, remanded the second and third defendants in police custody pending when the court would provide an interpreter.

Earlier the prosecutor, Insp. Uche Simeon, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 25 at the secondary school’s hostel in Lagos.

He said that Ajayi, the security guard employed to guard the school, stole five mattresses and sold them to Yahayah and Samaila.

Simeon said that the defendants were caught in possession of the mattresses by another security guard.

He said that the offences contravened sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 23, for hearing.