The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Plateau State, Mr Solomon Olasupo (JP), has assured the residents of the state of safety during festive period.

Olasupo called on the people of the state to be vigilant and remain peaceful as they celebrate the new year in the state.

He reiterated the position of the Commandant General of NSCDC, Alhaji Abdullahi Gana Muammadu, on the need to ensure zero tolerance for crime and criminals.

Olasupo charged officers and men of the NSCDC in the state to rededicate themselves to their duties and remain committed and be patriotic to the nation.

His words “We must not relent. We will do our best. We shall rededicate ourselves to our assignment of sneering safety of lives and property of the citizenry. We must promote peaceful coexistence among the people as there is no other viable alternative to peace.

Olasupo congratulated the residents of the state on the New Year celebrations.

Olasupo noted that Plateau state is a home of hospitality that attracts tourists always. He said residents of the state should be vigilant so that those with sinister motive will not infiltrate the peace loving people.

The commandant disclosed that the corps in the state had deployed no fewer than 3500 personnel including her regular and volunteers across the state to ensure hitch-free celebrations.

According to him, “some hoodlums who may want to seize the opportunity of the joyous mood at various public places such as parks, zoos, recreation centres and other crowd generating points are being monitored while residents should also compliment such efforts.

The NSCDC boss said his men will work with other security agencies in the state and partner with traditional rulers, institutions, communities and the youths in the quest to enjoy the present peaceful situation on the plateau.

He said the Commandant General of the corps is determined to ensure attainment of sustainable of peace on the plateau due to its unique geographical position that makes it attractive not only to tourists but both local and foreign investors.

“No doubt, there is no alternative to peace. The only alternative is also peace which we must pursue with vigour.

“Civil Defence personnel have been instructed to work with people in their communities to ward off people with bad motives. This can only be done effectively with conscious population and that’s why people must be vigilant

“Our offices are open 24 hours and reports can be made at any time. Such reports as suspicious movements can also be made to any of the personnel even outside the office as such will be communicated for necessary action without delay for the fact that Plateau State NSCDC’s quick response teams are on ground for 24 hours to dance to the tune of emergency report of any kind” he said

Olasupo who noted the pressure on insurgency elements in the northeast has been forcing them to relocate said it will be better for such people to have a change of mind and become responsible citizens as Plateau state can never be a safe haven for such elements.

While congratulating the people of the state for successful merry Christmas celebrations, he also wished the residents a prosperous and safe new year.