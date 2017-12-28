- Advertisement -

A 42-year-old man, Kamoru Mustapha, was on Thursday charged before an Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl.

The accused, who resides at Jengede village in Abeokuta, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, abduction and attempted rape.

The prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Eigbejiale, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 17, at about 1.45 p.m at Dofat Hotel, Jengede.

Eigbejiale said the accused said one of his friend’s gave the victim money to buy food for his (friend) mother and told her that when coming back she should bring the food to him at the hotel.

On getting to the hotel, the friend to the accused person asked her to go and give the food to Mustapha who was in one of the rooms.

“When she got to the room to deliver the food, the accused person locked door, grabbed her and tried to rape her.

“She was screaming, when one of the hotel attendants heard her voice, and asked the accused to open the door.

“The accused opened the door and escaped but was later apprehended and taken to the police station,” he said.

The offence contravened sections 516, 361 and 359 of the Criminal Laws of Ogun, 2006.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adelaja, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja adjourned the case to January 26, 2018, for mention.