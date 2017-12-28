- Advertisement -

A 26-year-old unemployed, Alex Godwin, is to spend the next six months in prison for stealing a car battery, an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, has ruled.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.J. Awope, pronounced the verdict after the accused pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing on Thursday.

Awope, who sentenced Godwin without an option of fine, said the convict should serve the sentence with hard labour.

“You are hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment with hard labour and without an option of fine.

“The sentence would serve as a deterrent to others who might want to engage in similar acts,” she said.

Godwin, a resident of Alagbado in Ogun, had at his arraignment on Dec. 4 pleaded guilty to the offence and was remanded in prison.

When the case was called up for fact and sentence, he still admitted guilt but pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing him.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on Nov. 27 at Iju Road, Agege, Lagos.

He said that the accused stole a motor battery whose value and owner yet unknown.

“The accused was caught with the battery by security guards on the street.

“When he was questioned, he confessed that he removed the battery inside a commercial bus parked along the road,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.