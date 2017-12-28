- Advertisement -

A 25-year-old domestic help, Chizoba Ezugwu, was on Wednesday brought before a Chief Magistrate, Oluyemisi Adelaja, for allegedly stealing N50 million worth of jewellery.

The accused appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Inspector Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the accused committed the offences on December 14 at 9am at 4, Bunmi Joseph Close, Gbagada Phase II.

Uwadione alleged that the accused stole a set of jewellery valued at N50 million from her employer, Remi Joseph.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 prescribes a seven-year jail term, while Section 411 stipulates three-year imprisonment for offenders.

Adelaja admitted the accused to a bail of N5million with two responsible and gainfully-employed sureties, in like sum.

She adjourned further hearing in the case until January 22, 2018.