- Advertisement -

Joint Military Taskforce, JTF, deployed in Rumuji Community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State yesterday gunned down three suspected criminals.

It was gathered that the suspects had entered a military base at Rumuji and had allegedly attempted to steal military uniforms before they were caught.

This has happened just a day after criminals in military camouflage invaded two communities in Emohua area, attacked residents and stole many valuables.

A Senior Police Officer in Rumuji Police Station, who confirmed the incident in condition of anonymity narrated that the JTF operatives had gone out for patrol around the community square where traditional masquerade was on before the suspects entered.

The source stated that some of the personnel that watching over the camp noticed strange moves and opened fire when the saw the hoodlums already trying to escape with some valuables including army uniforms.

It was further gathered that the development ignited tension as the military men laid siege to Rumuji-Ibaa Junction in search of alleged accompliance of the criminals.

It was gathered that when the JTF operatives arrived the junction where motorcyclists operate that some persons had fled abandoning their bikes (Okada)

A source mentioned that the military men destroyed some property and set some motorcycles ablaze.

When contacted at press time, the spokesman for the JTF, Major Ibrahim Abdulahi, said that he has not been briefed on the development, but promised to call the area mentioned and get back.