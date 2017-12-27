- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday paraded 30 suspected inter state armed robbers, kidnappers, social miscreants, cattle rustlers, cultists and hoodlums that have been terrorising the people of Kogi state and its environs.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, who paraded the suspects at the headquarters of the Kogi state command, said the incessant criminal activities of the hoodlums along Auchi-Okene, Lokoja-Ajaokuta- Anyigba, Kabba-Oshokoshoko-Obajana highways was becoming worrisome to the force.

He said the development made the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris to direct the commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, Mr Ali Janga, to quickly address the situation.

He said the concerted efforts of the commissioner and his team led to the arrest of the 30 suspected criminals and the recoveries of several weapons.

Among those arrested and paraded for kidnapping are Umar Isiaka alias Baddi age 25 years, Abdulkadir Abubakar alias Nagari aged 32 years, Sanusi Saleh aged 22 years and Abubakar Hassan alias Kadel aged 34 years.

Moshood said the suspects had invaded the Dangote Construction Company site along Oshokoshoko road and shot two police officers dead while their principal, an expatriate Mr Jose Machada, was kidnapped and later killed after five days in captivity.

He added that the Operatives attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad Kogi State Command led by DSP Babagana Bukar in synergy with DSS promptly swung into action and arrested the four suspects.

The items recovered from the suspects AK47 rifles, one single barrel gun and one cutlass, adding that they had confessed to the crime.

Also paraded were 25 years old Shede Zekere and Ademu Garba, a 23 years old boy who was arrested for kidnapping and cattle rustling.

The Force PPRO explained that the duo were arrested at Kano road, Idah terrorising innocent residents of the area following an information diverge to operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, adding that the cattle rustler, one Adamu Bello was arrested within Okene local government at his hideout in Achoze, Okene.

He noted that during interrogation the suspect confessed to have participated in the killing of Haruna Baso, a resident of Achoze and carted away the deceased cattle.

Items also recovered from the suspects are One cut to size locally made revolver gun, Three AK 47 Ammunitions and One cutlass.

Moshood however called on parents to monitor their wards, appealing to the public to assist security agents with useful information to track down the hoodlums.